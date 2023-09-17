Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 448 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Shopify by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 77,178 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore upped their target price on Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.34.

Shopify Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57. The firm has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 2.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.