Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. 626 Financial LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $556.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $246.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $551.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.60.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

