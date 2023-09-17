Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

