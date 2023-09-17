Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,787 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,216,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,673,000 after buying an additional 77,945 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 62,804 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 963,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 32,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Dividend Announcement

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%.

(Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.