Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 181.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,115 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.