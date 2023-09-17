Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2023

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) by 181.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,115 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.