Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.34 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.06.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

