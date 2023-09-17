Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EELV stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $778.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.