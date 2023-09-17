Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $27.47 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $27,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 3,612,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,754,000 after buying an additional 565,322 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,126,000 after buying an additional 161,657 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

