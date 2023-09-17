Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,185 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 4.1% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $49,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

