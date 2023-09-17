Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 660 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after buying an additional 2,127,591 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,341,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,538 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 590,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIP opened at $105.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.77. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.57 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.