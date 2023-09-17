FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $315.00 at Truist Financial

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $277.67.

NYSE:FLT opened at $272.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.46. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $275.82.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

