FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

FLT opened at $272.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $275.82.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,947,000 after purchasing an additional 774,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $135,367,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,342,000 after purchasing an additional 658,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $118,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

