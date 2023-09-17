Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Trading Down 15.1 %

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. Fluent has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.33.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

About Fluent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.