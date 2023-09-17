Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.
Fortescue Metals Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Fortescue Metals Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.2738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous dividend of $1.01.
Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile
Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.
