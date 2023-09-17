Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Fortinet by 14.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 424,269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 55,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,155 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,838,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on FTNT
Fortinet Stock Performance
Shares of FTNT stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.02. 10,314,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,537. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fortinet Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fortinet
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.