Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Fortinet by 14.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 424,269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 55,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,155 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,838,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. StockNews.com cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.10.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.02. 10,314,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,537. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

