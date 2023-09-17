Fortitude Gold Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of FTCO opened at 6.08 on Friday. Fortitude Gold has a 12-month low of 5.25 and a 12-month high of 7.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is 6.58.
About Fortitude Gold
