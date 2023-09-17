Fortitude Gold Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Fortitude Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTCO opened at 6.08 on Friday. Fortitude Gold has a 12-month low of 5.25 and a 12-month high of 7.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is 6.58.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

About Fortitude Gold

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.