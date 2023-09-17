Foster Group Inc. Acquires 294 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.7 %

LLY opened at $575.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $512.56 and its 200-day moving average is $438.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $601.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $546.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,010,309 shares of company stock worth $21,095,701,670 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.