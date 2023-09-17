Foster Group Inc. Buys 55 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $279.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.99 and a 200 day moving average of $242.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

