Foster Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.37. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

