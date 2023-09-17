Foster Group Inc. Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $300.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $772.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total value of $205,247.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,542,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,474,820. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

