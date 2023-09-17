Foster Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 756.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after buying an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $851.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $875.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $762.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $351.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.