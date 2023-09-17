Foster Group Inc. Sells 3,089 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $7.29 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 30.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.