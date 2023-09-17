Foster Group Inc. Sells 715 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Foster Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $152.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.42 and its 200 day moving average is $147.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

