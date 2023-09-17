Foster Group Inc. Takes $252,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $396.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $430.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.