Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.65

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2023

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXTGet Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.65 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 37.75 ($0.47). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 37.75 ($0.47), with a volume of 335,482 shares traded.

Foxtons Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.64.

Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 32,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £12,436.64 ($15,563.31). Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.