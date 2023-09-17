Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.65

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.65 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 37.75 ($0.47). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 37.75 ($0.47), with a volume of 335,482 shares traded.

Foxtons Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.64.

Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Foxtons Group Company Profile

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 32,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £12,436.64 ($15,563.31). Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

