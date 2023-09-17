Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,723 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 2.49% of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the first quarter worth $755,000.

Get Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

LVHI stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Profile

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.