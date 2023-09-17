Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FMS. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($43.55) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Shares of FMS opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

