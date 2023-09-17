Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FRPT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Freshpet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.20.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 0.95. Freshpet has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $84.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,851.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 219,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Freshpet by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 575,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,370,000 after buying an additional 165,906 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Freshpet by 9.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,731,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,597,000 after buying an additional 196,747 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

