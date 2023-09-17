Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $6,966,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Frontdoor stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.32. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 187.58%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTDR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTDR

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $57,065.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.