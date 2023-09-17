Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FTEK. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

FTEK opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $35.56 million, a PE ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 4.26. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

