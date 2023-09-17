Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Shares Down 0.8%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $24.89. Approximately 34 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16.

Get Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF in the second quarter valued at $342,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period.

About Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

The Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (LOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed companies selected by combining ESG with value-oriented investing. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. LOPP was launched on Feb 1, 2021 and is managed by Gabelli.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.