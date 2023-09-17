GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Short Interest Update

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,300 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the August 15th total of 296,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of GAN by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GAN by 73.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GAN by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 398,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of GAN by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. GAN has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.60 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 49.75% and a negative net margin of 124.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

