General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $224.05 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.19.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GD

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.