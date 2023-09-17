GeniuX Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, GeniuX has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeniuX has a total market cap of $337,591.67 and $35,169.08 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeniuX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000963 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.
GeniuX Token Profile
GeniuX’s launch date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,209,628 tokens. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com.
GeniuX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
