Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. 14,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 8,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Geodrill Stock Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

