GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.05. GLG Life Tech shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 21,900 shares.

GLG Life Tech Trading Down 10.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry.

