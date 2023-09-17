Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Short Interest Update

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the August 15th total of 102,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Global Blue Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Stock Up 6.1 %

Global Blue Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 43,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,697. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. Global Blue Group has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.12 million during the quarter. Global Blue Group had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.