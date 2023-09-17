Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Global Net Lease worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNL. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth $723,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE GNL opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -363.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

