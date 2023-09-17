Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Shares Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 4.65% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $12,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFV. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

