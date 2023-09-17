Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

PFFV opened at $22.87 on Friday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

