Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,824 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $17,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,128,140,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.91 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.90.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

