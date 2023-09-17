Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 10,221 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 348.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

