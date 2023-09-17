Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 7,429 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,211,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,204,000 after purchasing an additional 273,367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,598,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,941,000 after purchasing an additional 641,486 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

