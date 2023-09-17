Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 196,574 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1,498.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% during the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,147,000 after acquiring an additional 581,948 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 110,872 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 232,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after buying an additional 171,762 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.11 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

