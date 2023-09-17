Good Life Advisors LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 73,080 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 250,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,702,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 87,932 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ROBT opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $385.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $47.71.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.