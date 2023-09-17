Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $241.88 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $220.50 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.32. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

