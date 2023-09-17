Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,829 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STIP. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP opened at $97.24 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $99.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.89.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.