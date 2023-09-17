Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $75.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

