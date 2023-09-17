Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,059,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 112,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

GTO opened at $45.45 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

