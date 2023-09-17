Good Life Advisors LLC Has $33.35 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.8% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $33,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.